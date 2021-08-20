The Nigerian Army said troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-East Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected supplier of Fertilizer to Boko Haram terrorists, Yusuf Saleh, at Bayamari village in Geidam local government area of Yobe State.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops following actionable information arrested the suspect with 38 bags of 50Kg Urea fertiliser.

He said Urea fertilizer was banned by government because of its usage in the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the suspect is currently helping investigators with useful information.

While commending the troops for their vigilance and swift response in arresting the suspect, he further urged them not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered acute manpower depletion as a result of ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations conducted by troops.

Brig Gen Nwachukwu assured law-abiding people of North-East region of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally root out the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.