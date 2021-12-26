Troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting Exercise Golden Dawn on December 25, 2021, have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said Nnamdi was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East LGA of the State.

He said during the clearance operations, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to withdraw, leading to the arrest of their leader.

He said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7.62 mm Special, one handset, amongst others.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded so far, also charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility (AoR).

