The Nigerian Army troops operating in the North-East theatre captured two Boko Haram Terrorists’ logistics suppliers in Borno State and recovered petroleum products and sex enhancement drugs from them.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on a clearance operation within Muna general area on July 3, 2021 captured two Boko Haram Terrorists and recovered assorted items and utensils meant for BHTs replenishment.

Other items recovered according Nwachukwu included one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix) and some quantity of petroleum, pil and lubricant.

“The troops equally recovered large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as foodstuff, amongst others,” he added.

He said the troops combed the entire area, destroying several identified terrorist camps.

The Army spokesman said during the operation, troops also intercepted terrorists at Labe village.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, who commended the alertness of the troops, further urged them to sustain the aggressive posture of the operation, to ensure they clear terrorists’ enclaves and dominate the general area.