By AZA MSUE and NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government, yesterday, said the military foiled kidnap of students as bandits invaded Government Science Secondary School, Ikara.

Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at a news conference in Kaduna, explained that suspected bandits invaded the school in the early hours of Sunday to abduct students but wasfoiled by the military.

He said fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system

in place: “and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.”

Aruwan added that the security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee.

Aruwan said following a head count by the school management:” the Kaduna State Government can confirm to you that all 307 students have been verified safe and present. The attempted kidnap was foiled completely and no student was taken from the school.”

He said the military and police were still on the trail of the armed bandits.

