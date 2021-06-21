The Nigerian Army has said troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-East, Operation HADIN KAI, in conjunction with the Air Task Force overran Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (BHT/ISWAP) camp in Lamboa forest killing over 20 fighters.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the feat was achieved

on Sunday, June 20, 2021 around Wartek in the general area of Lamboa forest.

He said the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component acting on credible intelligence swiftly carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lamboa forest in Borno state.

“The gallant troops over ran the position of the terrorists with heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing over 20 insurgents,” he said

The troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three Anti Aircraft Guns, three AK 47 Rifles and two Gun Trucks, aside two other Gun Trucks that were destroyed by the troops.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, while congratulating the troops for the successful conduct of the operation also enjoined them to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation HADIN KAI, until the insurgents are completely surmounted.

The COAS reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to bring terrorism and insurgency to an end in the North-East region.