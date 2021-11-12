Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops of “Operation Hadin Kai” have eliminated 31 terrorists, arrested 71 and received 1,186 surrendered insurgents in two weeks in the North East zone.

The acting director of Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when he briefed newsmen on the operations of armed forces between October 29 and November 11, 2021.

Onyeuko said two of the arrested terrorists were women logistics suppliers namely, Mrs Aisha Umar (19) with a two-year-old child and Mrs Kaltumi Bakura (20) who were residents at IDPs Camp in Bama, Borno State

He also disclosed that a total of 97 kidnapped civilians were rescued while 122 assorted weapons were recovered during the period.

According to him, the repented Boko Haram elements included their families, 226 adult males, 406 adult females and 555 children who surrendered to troops at different locations in Borno.

He said, “Within the period in focus, the troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ conducted a series of land and air operations across the North East theatre that yielded commendable result

“The sustained synergy in the land and air operational efforts have continued to degrade the operational capabilities of the terrorist elements, limit their freedom of action and drive scores of them into surrendering.

“Some of these operations were executed at different locations in Borno and Yobe States, including Rann, Dalayazara, Gwange Kura, Bam Buratai, Makintakuri and Muduvi villages as well as Marte-Dikwa and Buni Yadi-Jauro Bashir roads,” he said. (NAN)