Four soldiers sustained injuries during encounters with bandits leading to the killing of over 50 and recovery of 334 livestock in Zamfara and Katsina states.

The coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on 9 January 2021 successfully neutralised several armed bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara state.

He said the troops following actionable intelligence with close air support by the Air Component, made contact with bandits at Kuriya village where several of them were killed while four soldiers sustained injuries.

“Human Intelligence confirmed that no fewer than 50 armed bandits were killed in the encounter,” he said.

Enenche added that the troops also recovered 272 livestock from the bandits .

In another development, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina state while on routine patrol recovered 62 livestock from armed bandits who fled into the bush on sighting them.

He said the gallant troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action.