The Nigerian Army has said its troops killed scores of bandits and recovered arms and ammunitions in fierce encounters with the marauding bandits in Zamfara State.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA), while on a fighting patrol, came under fire of bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA of Zamfara State.

He said in the fierce encounter that ensued, the troops overpowered the bandits, killing scores while one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle were recovered.

In a related development, troops neutralised five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village, in Bungudu LGA of the State.

He said following the gun duel, the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gunshot wounds.

The troops recovered one AK47 riffle, one motorcycle and three mobile phones from the routed criminals.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, while appreciating the combat resilience and renewed vigour of the troops, further urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North-West and other parts of the country.

The statement added that the COAS urged communities in the North-West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti-banditry operations in the area.