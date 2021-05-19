Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said that three soldiers have lost their lives in gun duel with bandits in Magama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state even as 25 of the 70 communities occupied by bandits have been rescued.

The governor told journalists yesterday after the state Security Council meeting that two bodies of the bandits were recovered, an indication that the bandits also lost their men and escaped with injury. .

According to him “Those three soldiers were killed by bandits and our security men are trailing them. I can assure you that they will be arrested soon. Some of the bandits were killed as two bodies have been recovered so far. I am very hopeful that in the next few hours or, days, we should be able to apprehend them.”

“Though, we have a lot of security challenges, I hope very soon it will come to an end. The security forces are doing their best to tackle the situation. Presently, I want to commend our Service Chiefs and security agencies for a job well done so far,” he added.

