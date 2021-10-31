Troops in the joint military operation of the Nigerian armed forces Friday night killed no fewer than 20 gunmen suspected to be bandits as they repelled them from taking over Pandogari town in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered from residents that about 100 heavily armed bandits arrived on motorcycles and tried to enter Pandogari through Allawa axis at about 7 pm but met superior fire power .

It was learnt that they tried to attack the military base in Pandogari but the men of the joint forces were able to repel them.

A resident of Pandogari, Mohammed Abdul, said; “The bandits and soldiers battled from 7:00 pm till midnight, it was really serious, up till now soldiers are in the forest pursuing them.”

Another resident who pleaded anonymity said; “At some point, the soldiers sought reinforcement from Kagara and Birnin Gwari towns, 20 trucks from Kagara loaded with armed soldiers and another 10 from Birnin Gwari reinforced the team at Pandogari.”

A security source said the bandits left with the bodies when they were shot dead and scores escaped with injuries, a soldier was injured while 11 motorcycles and some guns were left behind.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the attack and lauded the gallantry of the military but could not give details of casualties.

LEADERSHIP reports that there has been an influx of bandits from Zamfara and Kaduna to the state through Birni Gwari axis.