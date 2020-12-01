By NONYE EKWENUGO |

The Kaduna State government has said troops rescued 39 persons traveling to Onitsha from Sokoto from the armed bandits, who kidnapped them.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the military thwarted the activities of the armed bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria Roads in the wee hours of Sunday, November 29 and early hours of yesterday, respectively.

The statement explained that, at Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of Kaduna-Zaria Road, Igabi local government area, troops of 4 Battalion Nigerian Army overpowered the armed bandits that were shooting at motorists plying the route.

Aruwan said one of the bandits was neutralised while several escaped with bullet wounds, noting that the troops were still trailing the bandits to areas said to be their enclave.

The statement explained further that, the troops also responded to distress calls about bandits attacking and rustling in the same area.

“On arriving the location, the troops recovered 69 cattle while one of the armed bandits was neutralised. Pictures of the bandits neutralised, rescued citizens and recovered cattle are attached.

“On the Kaduna-Abuja Road, bandits advancing towards the Audu-Jungom axis in Chikun local government on Sunday 29th November 2020 were repelled by troops,” he said.

He added that the bandits were pursued to Ungwan Tuta, from where the troops lost contact with them, saying “they were denied freedom of action as they couldn’t carry out their nefarious act.”

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, commended the troops for the operations against the criminal bandits.