William Troost-Ekong and his Watford teammates have won promotion back to the Premier League just nine months after they were relegated from the top flight.

Featuring for 90 minutes, Troost-Ekong helped Watford secured the second automatic promotion spot with a 1-0 victory over Millwall yesterday.

Ismaila Sarr’s 11th minute penalty was enough to secure all three points and to the Premier League.

It is Watford’s fourth promotion to the Premier League, and the win against Millwall means they have equaled their record of eight consecutive home league wins.

With two games remaining in the season, Watford can still clinch the Championship title.

Although they will need Norwich, who had already sealed qualification, to fail to win either of their two remaining games.