ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA |

No fewer than eight people lost their lives, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries on Saturday when a truck conveying kegs of palm oil and sixty one passengers fell into drainage while climbing an overhead bridge in Osogbo, Osun State.

The Volvo truck was said to be ascending, ‘Nov 27 bridge’ heading towards Ofatedo town when the driver lost control and fell into the side drainage throwing oil palm ladder jerry cans on some of its passengers.

Osun Sector Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi attributed the cause of the accident to overloading.

Her words: “Probable cause of the accident is overloading. 36 people were injured. Eight people died and the truck had 61 people on board.

“The injured victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo and Asubiaro State Hospital, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the deceased were taken into custody by the head of the Hausa community for immediate burial from the mortuary.