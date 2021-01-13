President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for the nation’s capital. The declaration, in effect through Jan 24, allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with local authorities as needed.

The mayor had sought such a declaration after last week’s storming of the Capitol.

In the longer-term, last week’s security debacle has lent momentum and urgency to the longstanding effort for D.C. to gain direct authority over its National Guard contingent – and the parallel campaign to make it the 51st state.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.’s non-voting delegate in Congress, is reviving a dormant bill that would give Bowser that authority.

“It’s an absolute direct link” between the security failure and lack of local authority, she told The Associated Press on Monday. “The D.C. National Guard was ready. It was held back.”

Norton first introduced the motion in June 2020 after Trump deployed National Guard units and other federal forces on D.C. streets when protests over racial injustice and police brutality turned violent.

Currently, requests for deployment of the DC guard must go through the president, but the decision is delegated to the Defense Department chain of command. While the exact timeline of what went wrong on Jan.

6 is still being established, and will likely be subject to months of investigation, it’s clear that there was a serious National Guard-related delay in the midst of a deadly time-critical situation.