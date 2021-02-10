By INNOCENT ODOH with Agency reports

The Second Impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump has started at the US Senate as Democrats argue that Trump must be held to account for inciting the attacks on the US Capitol on January 6 just about two weeks to his exit from office.

The proceedings, which commenced yesterday, will focus on the constitutionality of holding impeachment proceedings for a former president, with up to four hours of debate allocated to the issue. If a simple majority votes to proceed, the prosecution and defence will have 16 hours each to present their case.

Lead House impeachment manager, Jamie Raskin in refuting Republican’s claim that the impeachment of Trump is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office, began the proceedings by arguing that prohibiting presidents from facing impeachment after leaving office will create a “brand new January exception to the constitution of the United States.”

“It’s an invitation for the President to take his best shot at anything he may want to do on his way out the door, including using violent means to lock that door, to hang on to the Oval Office at all costs and to block the peaceful transfer of power,” Raskin said.

After playing footage from the January 6 Capitol riot, Raskin said that former President Trump’s actions inciting the riot constitute “a

high crime and misdemeanor.”

“If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing,”

Raskin said.

He noted that Trump wanted to render the Senate “powerless” during a

presidential transition period, adding that it is one of the most

important and fragile times for the country.

“The transition of power is always the most dangerous moment for

democracies. Every historian will tell you that. We just saw it in the

most astonishing way. We lived through it. And you know what, the

framers of our Constitution knew it.

“That’s why they created a Constitution with an oath written into it

that binds the president from his very first day in office until his

very last day in office and every day in between,” Raskin said.

Raskin, an expert on constitutional law, went on to lay out why the

Democrats believe a trial against a president who has left office is

constitutional.

“Under that Constitution, and under that oath, the president of the

United States is forbidden to commit high crimes and misdemeanors at

any point he is in office. Indeed, that’s one specific reason

impeachment, conviction and disqualification powers exist, to protect

us against presidents who try to overrun the power of the people in

their elections and replace the rule of law with the rule of mobs,”

Raskin added.

The House managers are presenting video evidence of the Capitol riot

as part of their case against former President Trump.

Supporters of Trump breached the US Capitol on January 6, engulfing

the building in chaos after Trump urged his supporters to fight

against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to certify

President Joe Biden’s win.

Five people died as a result of the riot, including a woman who was

fatally shot by police and three people who died of apparent medical

emergencies.