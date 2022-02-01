Olatunbosun Victor Olagbami popularly known as Tubrizzy is a Nigerian artiste based in Dallas, United States. Tubrizzy is a fast-rising star and afro-fusion artiste.

According to Tubrizzy, music is more than just putting sounds together.

Tubrizzy was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria in 1999. He has made some serious pace in a relatively short space of time, stemming back to his

viral debut single “Jeje”, which dropped in 2019.

As a young songwriter, he began developing his sound at a moment’s notice. It appears like Tubrizzy is here to remain as he continues to grow larger with each release.

There is a contagious warmth and even sunnier outlook that is so

integral to Tubrizzy’s sound that this rapid ascent makes sense.

Although he has only been making music for a few years, there is so

much to know about Tubrizzy. The young musician is not only making

headlines in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole. His mental health has

changed his approach to the music he makes, making his songs all the

more special because they come from the heart.

For Tubrizzy, music serves as a therapist and greatly helps his mental

state, and he hopes that it can do the same for others that listen to it.

Tubrizzy stands out as an artiste in the industry because he wants to

show people the real meaning of music, which, to him, is how it makes

you feel. His voice has proven to be of great help to the music industry.

He has quickly become a well-known voice in the music industry, and his fans are excited to see what he does next.