Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side were making too many costly errors after they lost a roller-coaster London derby 3-2 away at West Ham United on Saturday, putting the league leaders’ title challenge at risk.

The German was left fuming after Chelsea, leading 1-0, allowed West Ham back into the game when a bad back pass by Jorginho was compounded by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy failing to clear, conceding a penalty under pressure from Jarrod Bowen.

Manuel Lanzini scored from the spot, setting West Ham up for their unlikely win settled in the 87th minute by a cross-cum-shot by defender Arthur Masuaku that Mendy failed to deal with.

“We are not good enough in the details at the moment,” Tuchel told reporters. “We do too many big mistakes.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool went top of the Premier League as substitute Divock Origi scored a last-minute winner to sink Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

With seconds remaining, Origi latched on to a Mohamed Salah pass, smashing the ball beyond Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.