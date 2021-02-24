BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, said the faulty and twisted federalism as operated in the country presently was the reason for the growing sectional activism across the country.

Akeredolu who said the sectional activism is gradually replacing national patriotism lamented that most Nigerians are losing faith in “Unity in Diversity” sloganeering.

Speaking at a public lecture titled, “Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To A Commonwealth”, the Southwest Governors Forum’s chairman, harped on true federalism as the only panacea to the restoration of national consciousness.

At the lecture which was delivered virtually by the president, African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, as part of the activities marking the 2nd term inauguration of the governor, Akeredolu, said rather than building the nation, Nigerians are now more inclined to ethnic nationalism.

He added that the people have resorted to clannish satisfaction in place of nation-building.

Identifying insecurity as the most potent threat to national belief, the governor disclosed that the consequences are increasingly becoming more daring.