What is the implication of Twitter ban on business, free speech and Emerging economy?

Personally, I’ve gotten a whole lot of jobs and referrals via social media. I have gotten clients that have returned via social media. What we stand to lose is far greater than what we stand to gain and that’s if there’s going to be any gain in the ban. On the business side, it is not too good for the country.

This ban is counterproductive. You are trying to woo someone to Invest in your country and you are slamming them with a ban. And this is why we need youth inclusion at all levels to drive proper engagements in governance to break this stereotype.

This will further have grave implication on future Investments in the country as more investors will divest out of the country, thereby, sending wrong signals of overly regulated and intolerant sociopolitical environment in the country to future investors.

With the political tension, insecurity issues, secessionist threats from agitators. How can we manage the crisis?

First and foremost, it is important for us to come together to build our country, speak with one voice and believe in the unity of one Nigeria. The youths should come together and form alliance to protect the unity of the country to defend and build a better country.

What’s your view on conflict entrepreneur?

It is a capitalist strategy. When there’s breakdown in the system, the inventors will benefit and thrive from it. It is a capitalist invention to get financial benefits and advantageous grounds from the government. Government, on it is own part, should bring them to the table, extend olive branch for dialogue to settle all conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the clampdown on social media handles, broadcasting and traditional media. What do you foresee?

I see an administration that is threatened by the voice of the people and if this voice becomes overbearing for them, I see them putting up severe actions that will further trample upon the freedom of speech and fundamental human rights of citizens in the country. It is not a good look but I see it happening.

How can the government help to harness the youth energy into productive Use?

We need to understand that the Youth arm of the country is the strongest part of the society. All we need is empowerment to become gainfully employed. The government should create enabling society for the youths to thrive and this will bring order and stability into the country.

What is your message to the youth?

We need to participate, work and change the narrative to rewrite our story. We have the power to vote for people who have our interest at heart and not those who are there for their personal gain. We should be part of the electioneering process and not shy away from voting. We shouldn’t take the back seat during election time.

What Message do you have for Nigeria Leaders?

They should work and empower more youths at the federal level into government positions and parastatals to enable them thrive. We would like to have a youth as a Minister in the country. The likes of Ojukwu, Murtala, Obasanjo, Buhari, Gowon, all held key positions in their youth.

How long have you been into digital media consultation?

Officially, I started as a media expert in 2014 and it came to me basically when I went for my internship training and there was no placement. I studied creative arts in University of Lagos. But when I went for my placement and internship there was nowhere to work, I had to speak with someone to help me work with a photographer and that was how I got entangled with the business of photography. The whole thing was not planned prior to 2014. I started photography and I fell in love with the job.

What is your attraction to the job?

My attraction to the job won the creativity. Photography allows me to be very creative with my imaginative power. It helped me appreciate angles, position, nature, form, views and perspectives. I see things and immediately I’m plotting a theme in my head to bring my creativity into play.

What is your attraction to politics and youth investment in Nigeria and how well can you bring innovative order to the system?

I have been following politics for more than 20 years, as far back as 2002. I listen to news and it gave me ample time to ask questions about characters in the play of politics in Nigeria at an impressionable age. Adolphus Wabara was the Senate President as at then and he is the eponymous character that got me attracted to politics, he was the Senate President in 2002. He was going through hurdles of impeachment and I got interested in his challenges. Also, the first female speaker, Patricia Etteh also fascinated my interest in politics, Saliu Buhari, all of these culminated my interest into building my narratives to studying the political journey of Nigeria.

I started reading Newspapers at a young age, and writing about my world-views and the events that took place in 1993 on the MKO Abiola June 12 struggle and the 1967-1970 Civil war. The only destination for me now is to delve into politics to change the narratives to bring order and innovation to the system having studied the innovative pattern of our polity.

What is the marginal loss of youth exclusion in Nigeria?

It is evident enough that the society is unsafe at the moment and the security forces are collapsing under the weight of it’s own contradiction. The Youth not getting gainful employment is telling on the security architecture in the country. There’s kidnapping, banditry, social unrest and instability. If you check the age bracket of those perpetrating these horrendous crimes, they fall within the youth demography. If the youths are positioned into jobs, offices and empowerment programmes, there will be little or less crimes.