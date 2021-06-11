Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has disowned an account on Koo bearing his name, stressing that any account currently on the app purported to be his was fake.

In a statement signed by the special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday, asked the public to disregard impostor accounts.

The statement reads: “The Kaduna State Government has disowned an account that is passing off as Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Koo, an app that recently debuted in Nigeria.

Malam el-Rufai has not signed on to Koo. As such, any account currently on that app purporting to be him is fake and should be treated as such.

“The general public is advised to kindly disregard the impostor with the Koo handle @nelrufai and account name, Nasir el-rufai.”