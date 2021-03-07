BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Ahead of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON), former Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba, has tipped Congo as the most difficult opposition to Nigeria’s U17 national team.

Five-times world champions Nigeria are grouped alongside Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in Group B of the tournament billed to kick-off March 11 in Morocco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garba, who won the U-17 World Cup in 2013 with the Eaglets, said Nigeria should not underestimate any team in their campaign at the continental showpiece.

“All the teams have different styles of play, the Tanzanians come from a high altitude region and they run throughout the match and don’t get tired, but they are not a team that can pose any serious threat.

“Algeria is a team that is always tactical and their only danger is they get most of their goals fromcrosses, with players coming to finish off with headers, jabbings or volleying.

“Congo, on the other hand, is the most dangerous in the group. They are an aggressive side. They are highly technical and play aggressively,” he said

Garba, who has tutored Nigeria’s U17 team in three different stints, however, rates the Golden Eaglets to qualify for the next round and possibly top the group.

“I could remember when we played them at this same stage a few years ago, we beat them 6-1 and they had two red cards because of the way they played. But they are very good, they move the ball quickly, but if your team is slow in approach, they can easily knock the players down. So our boys must be quick to react when they have the possession and when they don’t have possession,” he concluded.