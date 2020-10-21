The Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in Group B of the WAFU B zonal qualifying match for the 2021 U-20 African Cup of Nations slated for Mauritania.

The former African champions were drawn against the two West African arch rivals in the WAFU B qualifying draw held yesterday. Niger Republic, Benin Republic and Burkina Faso will slug it out in Group A of the competition, which will kick-off on November 14 to 29 2020 in Lome, Togo.

The top two teams (finalists) in other qualification zones will qualify for the main tournament in Mauritania.

The Flying Eagles are expected to start preparations for the WAFU B zonal qualification tournament this week in Abuja after the federal government lifted restrictions on contact sports last weekend.

The 2021 U-20 AFCON in Mauritania will hold from February to March.

The Flying Eagles had won the U-20 AFCON title a record seven times and lastly in 2015.

At the 2019 edition in Niger Republic, the Nigerian side finished fourth.