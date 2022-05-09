Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their 2022 WAFU Zone B qualifying tournament on a perfect start with a 2-0 thrashing of the defending champions, Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in Niamey on Sunday.

Coach Ladan Bosso-led boys score in each half through Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi to grab all the three points of the game.

Muhammad gave the Flying the lead just five minutes into the game before Abdullahi doubled their lead with 12 minutes left.

It is a case of revenge for the Flying Eagles who lost 1-0 to Ghana in the group stage of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers in Benin Republic in 2020 which was the race for the 2021 U-20 AFCON.

Ladan Bosso and his team will now take on Burkina Faso in their second Group B game on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire are in Group A.

Two teams will advance into the semi-finals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent the WAFU Zone B at the 2023 U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

The 2023 U-20 AFCON is the qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia also in 2023.

All four semi-finalists from the tournament in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa in Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles are the most successful team when it comes to the CAF U-20 AFCON after winning it seven times.

The last time they won the continental tournament was in 2015 when they beat hosts Senegal 1-0 in the final.

The other six occasions they were crowned champions was in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989 and 2005.

Their last appearance at the U-20 AFCON was at the 2019 edition hosted by Niger Republic where they finished in fourth place.

At the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the Flying Eagles have finished as runners-up on two occasions – 1989 and 2005.