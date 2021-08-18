The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved visa-on-arrival for passport holders from 70 countries except Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and some other African countries.

This was contained in an update on the official websites of Etihad and Emirates airlines on Wednesday.

Among the 70 countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-on-arrival in the UAE are Argentina, Canada, United States, China, Maldives, France, and Russia.

Nigeria and many African countries were not included on the list. However, Seychelles was included.

“If you are from any of the countries or regions listed below, you do not need to apply for a visa before you travel to the UAE. When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive,” the update reads.