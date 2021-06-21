The United Arab Emirates ( UAE), has lifted its travel ban on Nigeria as well as India and South Africa as Emirate Airline, the Dubai- based carrier, announced its intention to recommence flights into Nigeria starting from Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Advertisements





A directive from the Dubai media office said, passengers from Nigeria are expected to have received a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.

Passengers are also expected to present a negative PCR test certificate with a QR code from laboratories approved by the Nigerian government, while also undergoing same test upon arrival at the Dubai airport.

Emirates airline in its announcement, at the weekend, expressed joy at the latest protocols that saw resumption of flight from Nigeria starting from June 23rd.

The airline, in a statement, said, it welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai.

“We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travelers’ categories. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June.

Advertisements

“We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard travel sector,” it pointed out.

LEADERSHIP recalled that, on February 1, Emirates Airline had directed that Nigerian travellers at the Lagos and Abuja airports must conduct rapid COVID-19 tests before departure. This led to a ban on Emirates flights in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban was lifted after the airline agreed to stop the rapid antigen tests but, the Nigerian government reintroduced the ban on March 15, saying, the airline rescinded on the agreement.