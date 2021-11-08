A Nigerian football administrator, Mou Mohammed Mustapha, has been appointed as the general manager of United Arab Emirate (UAE) side, Liwa Football Club of Abu Dhabi.

The appointment which is a five years contract with one of the best clubs playing in the country’s second division league is with a target for the new manager to work towards the promotion of the club to the top ranks of UAE league.

Elated Mustapha said among his role of piloting the managerial affairs of the club, is the mandate to get the club promoted to the top division league.

Meanwhile, one of the sponsors and shareholders of Liwa FC and Dakinda Group chairman, Emmanuel Oloja Akpakwu, has promised that his company alongside the club owner, Sheik Abdullah, will do all they can to make the club one of the best in UAE and entire gulf countries.

To achieve its target the Club has already penned down some big names who will be arriving in December to strengthen the team.