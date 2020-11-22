By NONYE EKWENUGO

Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Malam Uba Sani, has attributed the increasing bandits and kidnappers attacks on the poor and deplorable condition of federal roads.

Speaking at the “Project Update and Townhall Meeting of Stakeholders” on the Rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano dual carriageway, Uba Sani expressed anger at the delay of roads rehabilitation which he said accounts for the increasing loss of lives on the road due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.

Uba said:”The deplorable state of the road has made it very easy for criminal elements to operate. Commuters are always left at the mercy of murderous elements,” he fumed.

The Senator wondered why the Works Ministry insists on awarding many road projects at the same time despite dwindling resources and reasoned that it makes better sense to prioritize and pick road projects that are strategic and better positioned to affect the lives of the people:”The Rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Highway is one of such projects. Its completion is now a matter of urgency,”

Uba Sani urged the federal ministry of works to give effect to the agreement it entered into with the Dangote Group under the Tax Credit Refurbishment Scheme for the rehahabilitation of the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road and the Kaduna Western Bye – Pass (Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway).

“I reliably gathered that the Dangote Group is ready to moblize to site but it is yet to get the go-ahead from the Ministry. The Dangote Group has even formally written to the Minister for authorization but there is no response yet,” he revealed.

Worried that the two roads are so critical to the economic well being and security of the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria, Uba Sani said they are also projects so dear to the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Noting that the non completion of the projects may affect the legacy of Mr. President, Uba Sani appealed to the works Minister to support the Dangote Group to mobilize to site without further delay.

The meeting which was organized by the Federal Ministry of Works, hosted by the Kaduna State Government and chaired by the Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, held at the Kaduna State University.