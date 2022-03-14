Investor optimism in the shares of United Bank for Africa (UBA) continued to wax strong as the company posted its full year audited financials for the year ended December 31, 2021, showing a profit of N153.1 billion and a proposed dividend pay-out of 80kobo per share to its shareholders.

As at Friday, the share price of the bank had risen to N8.50 and analysts believe that it is yet to reach its cap.

The final dividend, which is subject to the affirmation of the shareholders at its annual general meeting, will bring the total dividend for the year to N1, the bank having paid an interim dividend of 20kobo last year.

With its over 1,000 offices across the globe, the bank reported impressive performance in key financial metrics which was in line with analysts’ projections.

According to analysts, the bank’s core income growth and lower funding costs supported its strong performance.

The 2021 financial result filed by the bank at the Nigerian Exchange showed that gross earnings rose significantly to N660.2 billion representing an increase of seven per cent compared to N616.8 billion recorded at the end of the 2020 financial year.

Its total assets also grew by 11 per cent to an unprecedented N8.5 trillion in the year under review, up from N7.7 trillion in 2020, thus marking the first time the bank’s assets will cross the N8 trillion mark.

Impressively, UBA’s interest income recorded a double-digit growth of 10.8 per cent year on year to N472.26 billion propelled by all contributory lines.

Most significantly, income from loans and advances to customers, loans and advances to banks, investment securities and cash with banks on a year on year basis recorded growth of 11.9, 117.7, 4.3 and 5.2 per cents respectively during the period.

Also boding well for the bank, interest expense declined by 6.4 per cent to N157.55 billion driven by the lower cost of borrowings, which went down by 28.5 per cent to N32.54 billion. The bank had in 2021 recorded a marginal 0.4 per cent increase in funding costs for deposits, despite the 12.2 per cent growth in deposits which grew to N6.37 trillion.

According to analysts at Cordros Research, the collective impact of higher income and lower expense led to a 22.1 per cent increase in net interest income to N316.71 billion. There was a considerable fall in an impairment charge for credit losses on loans, which was down by 56.1 per cent to N9.8 billion while impairment charges on financial assets dropped by 34 per cent to N3.0 billion.

The bank’s employee benefit expenses increased 6.5 per cent to N93.2 billion, while other operating expenses grew by 14.6 per cent year on year. Operating expenses (opex) increased by 11.7 per cent as the balance sheet growth and increasing inflationary pressures in the business environment drove most expense items higher.

Most significant were regulatory charges for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) premium which rose by 38.5 per cent to N15.91 billion and Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) levy which was up by 21 per cent to N27.98 billion.

All in, the faster increase in operating income compared to Opex led to improved operational efficiency as cost-to-income ratio moderated to 64.6 per cent compared to 2020 figure of 65.5 per cent and 5-year average of 65.1 per cent.

Consequently, profit before tax was up by 20.3 per cent to N153.1 billion. This increase was offset by an increase in the effective tax rate to 22.5 per cent at the end of the 2021 financial year from 14.2 per cent in 2020, leading to the after-tax profit of N118.7 billion, an 8.7 per cent improvement compared to N109.2 billion recorded in the previous year. The Group Earnings per Share went from N3.10 per share to N3.39 per share at the end of last year.

The bank recorded a net Loans and advances growth of 7.7 per cent to N2.8 trillion with exposure mostly to resilient economic sectors including oil & gas, agriculture, and manufacturing. Customers’ deposits grew 12.2 per cent, crossing the N6 trillion mark to N6.4 trillion.

According to analysts at FSDH Capital, the bank managed to protect its net interest margin. It achieved a downward moderation of cost of funds (CoF) by 70 basis points to 2.2 per cent from 2.9 per cent in the prior year through active and diligent assets and liabilities management.

The group’s capital adequacy ratio at 24.9 per cent is well above the required regulatory minimum and reflects a strong capacity for business growth. The Group’s non-performing loan ratio improved further to 3.6 per cent from 4.7 per cent at the end of 2020,

Commenting on the result, the group managing director and chief executive, Kennedy Uzoka, said that notwithstanding the tight and challenging operating environment, UBA continues to deliver significant performance,

He said: “the year 2021 can best be described as a year of global recovery; economies around the world began to witness early-stage recoveries, as supply chains recover from the devastating disruptions suffered in 2020.

Consequently, UBA recorded remarkable seven per cent growth in top line to N660 billion, and profit before tax (PBT) of N153.1 billion, up 20.3 per cent from the prior year.

Net Loans and advances grew by 7.7 per cent to N2.8 trillion with exposure mostly to resilient economic sectors including oil & gas, agriculture and manufacturing. Deposit from customers grew 12.2 per cent, crossing the N6 trillion mark, to N6.4trillion.”

The GMD explained that the quality of UBA’s portfolio as well as the strength of the bank’s credit risk management frameworks and policies remain the bedrock of the positive results that the bank has been recording over the years, adding that the current performance highlights UBA’s relentless customer focus, and leverage on its key strategic levers – People, Process and Technology.

“Looking forward, I am particularly excited about our ongoing Enterprise Transformation Program which is designed to enhance the bank’s process agility, service delivery and customer experience. We are also making sizeable investments in cutting-edge technology and cyber security, to keep our innovative digital banking offerings above the curve, as we tool and re-tool our human resources to compete and win in a rapidly changing and evolving landscape. This will ensure the bank continues to achieve respectable top and bottom-line growth through the medium to long term” the GMD stated.

UBA’s Group Chief Financial Official, Ugo Nwaghodoh, who corroborated the GMD’s comments, said, once again, the bank has shown resilience. It achieved sizeable growth and strengthened its balance sheet despite the slow pace of economic recovery that characterised the year 2021. “Through active and diligent assets and liabilities management, the bank was able to protect its net interest margin and achieved a downward moderation of Cost of funds (CoF) by 70 basis points to 2.2 per cent from 2.9 per cent in the prior year.

According to him, the group’s capital adequacy ratio at 24.9 per cent was well above the required regulatory minimum and reflects a strong capacity for business growth. “The Group’s non-performing loan ratio improved further to 3.6 per cent from 4.7 per cent at the end of 2020. This testifies to the quality of UBA’s loan portfolio even as the bank remains relentless in its resolve to drive down the Cost-to-Income ratio, which stood at 63 per cent at the end of the year.”

Nwaghodoh added that the bank achieved further strides in growing its business and gaining market share across its pan-African operations, with the region accounting for 63.2 per cent of the Group’s profitability, compared to 55.4 per cent in 2020; Loans and advances as well as Deposit in the region were also up 14.5 per cent and 27.3 per cent respectively from a year earlier.

In his concluding remarks, the CFO stated “We recognise the changing competitive landscape and are proactively positioning to consistently deliver on our strategic objectives and commitment to shareholders.”

United Bank for Africa Plc is Africa’s global bank, offering banking services to more than twenty-five million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With a presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France and more recently the United Arab Emirates, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.

Commenting on the UBA’s 2021 results, analysts at Cordros Research said the “strong financial performance and the corresponding increase in payout to shareholders bodes well for the bank, and we expect to see sentiments improve in the short to medium term, which may potentially drive price action. We remain optimistic regarding the long-term outlook and expect financial performances to maintain the positive growth trajectory.