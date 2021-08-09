The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced the process of developing an e-learning software for use at the basic level of education in Nigeria.

The e-learning software is to integrate modern learning approaches into basic education delivery and also ensure that the education system keeps abreast with global best practices. These initiatives will provide ample opportunities for learners.

Head of public relations/protocol of the Commission, David Apeh, said the foundational activities under e-learning intervention would culminate in the adoption and utilisation of essential ICT platforms for enhancing teaching in public basic education institutions.

He said, “In order to reverse the ugly trend and reposition the basic education sub sector for improved performance, the commission has initiated key intervention programmes such as the Effective School programme(ESP); The Open Schooling Programme(OSP); The UBE Model Schools; and the E- learning programme with a view to ensuring equitable access to basic education opportunities for all school age learners and also improving quality.

“UBEC believes that these interventions will add value and improve teaching and learning in our schools. The Effective school programme (ESP) is being instituted to ensure that the right infrastructure, process and stakeholder commitment are deployed towards enhancing teaching and learning in our schools.”

He added that in the first year each state and the FCT will identify schools to be supported by UBEC in applying the minimum standard in all components of basic education while the pilot phase will provide sufficient learning on the proposed intervention and also inform further efforts in programme implementation.

“After the first year, additional numbers of schools will be added in the subsequent two (2) years to demonstrate UBEC and SUBEBs resolve and capacity for scaling up and sustaining the intervention as the case may be.

“At the end of the three-year pilot phase , if the stated objectives are attained in the few schools selected, UBEC will make a strong case for the domestication and replication of these effort across all schools with the hope to attaining 100% improvement of learning infrastructure, processes and outcomes by year 2026,” he added.

According to him, the programme would also assist UBEC efforts and desire to attain a 100 per cent transition rate from primary to junior secondary school level.