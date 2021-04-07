BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, |

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday successfully took delivery of a set of triplets from the first-ever In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) carried out in the hospital.

It was gathered that the procedure for the delivery commenced at about 1pm and it took about 46 minutes. The mother and the babies, all females are in good condition.

The babies weighed 1.4kg, 2.5kg and 2.4kg respectively.

The elated father, Dr. Kehinde Osiki, of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos was on ground to witness the delivery of the babies.

Osiki couldn’t hide his joy at the arrival of the babies.

He pointed out that technology had brought relief to problems often attributed to spirituality, saying that instead of people carrying the burden of superstition, they should rather seek scientific solutions to problems.

He encouraged married couples who could not have children not to lose hope as solutions abound for all problems.

The mother of the triplets, it was learnt, works with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan.

The UCH chief medical director, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, while expressing delight over the safe delivery of the triplets, enthused that it was another success story for UCH.

Otegbayo pointed out that the commitment to take UCH to an enviable level had played out with the commencement of the IVF in 2020, and delivery of the first set of babies through the process in 2021.

He appreciated the team that took part in the delivery.

Also, commenting on the development, a former Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi, praised Prof. Otegbayo for not abandoning the IVF project which he (Ilesanmi) initiated about 13 years ago.