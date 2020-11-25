Chelsea sealed their progress to the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare as Olivier Giroud’s late header secured victory at Rennes.

The result puts Frank Lampard’s men top of Group E with 10 points from four matches, level with Sevilla who defeated Krasnodar in Russia, and nine ahead of Kransodar and Rennes in the bottom positions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in the 22nd minute to put the Blues on their way the England international running onto a perfectly weighted Mason Mount long ball and coolly beating Alfred Gomis who’d come out of his net to reduce the angle.

The goal marked Hudson-Odoi’s second in nine Champions Leagues matches in his career, a strong return for the winger who has scored just two Premier League goals in 39 appearances.

Rennes clawed a goal back in the 85th minute through Sehrou Guirassy, who shook his marker and fired a header high and hard past Edouard Mendy from the centre of the box after a corner kick.

However, second-half substitute Olivier Giroud secured qualification in stoppage time with an impressive header after Timo Werner saw his one-on-one knocked up into the air by a fine Gomis save.

Now qualified, Chelsea can offer valuable rest to key squad players over the final two rounds of matches against Sevilla and Krasnodar on Dec. 12 and 8, respectively. Rennes, with the loss, were eliminated from UCL play.