By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

Action Alliance (AA) one of the accredited political parties has re-elected Chief Kenneth Udeze as its national chairman for a second term even as the party unveiled a new political road map to wrest power from All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Chief Udeze polled a total of 160 votes to defeat Mrs Uzenuru Nwachukwu who scored only five votes.

The party at a well attended national convention held in Abuja yesterday also approved the expulsion of three persons state excos from Osun and Oyo states respectively for anti party activities.

The convention was in pursuant to Article 13 , and 35 of AA constitution 2005 as amended .

Also elected are ; Alhaji Ibrahim Umar deputy national Chairman , Alhaji Abdulaziz Adamu vice chairman north west , Alhaji Ali Abacha north East , Dr Manga Asha north central , Akijan Micheal south West, Obinna Nwofoke South East , Gabriel Baju south South .

Speaking to journalist shortly after his election, the national chairman said it was time to reposition tne party to wrest power at the centre in 2023.

He said AA remain one of the fully accredited political parties in Nigeria, with massive prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “In the last general election, through my political savviness, we were able to win a lot of seats in the states and National Assembly.

“The peace that the Party has enjoyed so far, is because I am a team player, and I run a rancor free administration, where everyone’s opinion count.

“It may surprise you to note that most of the challenges we have ever had, were from the outside, those whose intent and purpose is to distract us, but I thank God for faithful Party Members, who had always stood by me. So, the most crucial and important reason for the call to serve the second time, is to save the soul of the Party from political terrorist and hijackers.

“Continuity in politics, is a very important political component. I know where we are coming from, I know where we are at the moment, and I know where we are going to. With all intent and purpose, it is the most ideal thing to do, as we are in a better place now, that we were in the past, to make a thick note.

He further stated that “the party must be restored back to the intent of our founding fathers in the philosophy of “No turning back and no going back”.

“In my second term, I want to make sure that we immortalize the names of those who paid the supreme price in the cause of their membership and contributions with regards to projecting the party with their strength, without monetary inducements, but with total commitment to the ideals they believe in, which has the tendencies of protecting and advancing lives, liberty and democracy.

“I want to single out compatriots like the first National Chairman of AA, the Late Senator Suleiman Salawu (a Second Republic Senator) from Kwara State and also, Alh. Abdullahi Dogolinkita, from Kebbi State.

“There will be in place an annual leadership lecture in honour of this great men in the near future.

“Above all I want to make sure that the masses that owns the party known as Action Alliance takes over the process of abiding strictly to the letters of the constitution because by so doing, sanity and respect will be restored back to the corporate Political existence of the Party.

“Lastly, I want to set a campaign template upon which the party can look on, towards taking over the Government at the center by collective collaboration and efforts of serious-minded Political allies,” he stated.