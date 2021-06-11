Nigeria’s Ambassador and multi-decked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Kamarudeen Usman, aka Nigeria’s Nightmare, has disclosed plans to set up a sporting academy in Nigeria to give the youth an opportunity to develop their talents in sports especially in boxing.

Usman, who has been away from Nigeria for over a decade, made this known during his visit to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja on Friday, stressing that he was happy to be home despite discouragement from individuals.

The Auchi-born international sports celebrity stated his intention of setting up the academy to train Nigerian youths on kick-boxing, boxing and mixed martial arts.

He encouraged youths to work hard, adding that they can surmount any obstacle if they believe in themselves and have purpose.

He said, “With a good plan we can get the youth engaged and bring change to the world, which is what I plan to do. I want to inspire and motivate the Nigerian youth to get into the space where they can elevate themselves and their country.”

Receiving him, an elated chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, noted that Kamaru’s homecoming brings a message of hope, to signify Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

In a statement released by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa described Usman as a kind-hearted champion, who wants to empower the youths of Nigeria in the area of sports.

She called on other Nigerians in the Diaspora to follow Usman’s noble example, in contributing to the country’s development, in their various capacities.

The NiDCOM Boss stated that the Commission is ever-ready to assist him towards implementing his vision, saying: “the Diaspora commission will work together with you to achieve this goal.”