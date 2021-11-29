Members of Aboh Mbaise community in Imo State have expressed their elation at the appointment of their son and US-trained public administrator and scholar, Dr Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, as Commissioner by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

In various testimonials, prominent community members, including but not limited to APC party leaders and royal fathers described Ugorji, who is currently the Special Adviser (SA) to the governor on Homeland Security as an internationally groomed technocrat with valid professional experience and grounded in tradition.

The Oke clan of Aboh Mbaise particularly viewed the appointment as a healing of their perceived marginalisation in Aboh Mbaise.

Reacting to the appointment, the newly elected APC chairman of Aboh Mbaise, Sir Tony Awusaku, described Dr. Ugorji’s appointment as God’s divine intervention to save the area from political hawks and to uplift the party.

“Dr Ugorji is a very active man, with a listening ear. We are happy with him and he will help us to build the party and uplift the image of the party more, in order to attract the dividends of democracy, as well as helping me to inspire our members,” he said.

Adding his voice, a former Commissioner and APC stalwart in the State, Barrister Iheukwumere Alaribe, stated that, Dr Ugorji was not only highly educated but also uniquely respectful.

“He is among the few individuals who against all odds have tried very hard to project the good image of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. As such, appointing him was in the right direction,” he stated.

He commended Ugorji for committing his hard-earned resources to empower people before his appointment as the SA, “and he didn’t stop at that, he continued to be close to the grass root. In fact, his appointment is a welcome development to our people. I am happy. I also hold the opinion that he will not disappoint us.”

Another frontline APC leader, Barrister Vitalis Onuoha in his own remarks, also thanked the governor for choosing Dr Ugorji, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.

“Dr. Ugorji is an unabashed crusader of the 3R mantra. He wears it on his sleeves figuratively and on his branded Covid-19 masks literally. So, we are not surprised by his elevation,” Onuoha said, adding that, “I’m only thanking the governor for remembering us in Aboh Mbaise, Oke Bloc precisely. We do know that the appointment of a Commissioner is the prerogative of the governor but considering the performance of our brother as an SA, we must rally behind him and the governor to succeed.”

A former lawmaker representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency, Barrister Mrs. Pat Ngozi Ekeji (also known as Olaedo) described Ugorji as a good man and the right choice for the people. While a royal father, HRH Eze Azunna Francis Onwubiko, Uzo II of Amauzu Autonomous Community in Aboh Mbaise LGA, disclosed that the people of the area are in a jubilation mood following the announcement of Ugorji as a Commissioner.

“We are looking forward to witnessing him take the oath of office. God bless our governor and all the members of his executives,” he prayed.

Contributing, HRH Eze Stephen Nwabueze Ugorji, the Orji Ukwu 1 of Lorji Nwekeukwu Autonomous Community, described Ugorji as “our beloved son with exemplary good character. I am grateful to the governor for his choice. He will be a unifying force to all the people of Mbaise.” Eze Ugorji is the proud father of Dr. Ugorji.

In his remarks, Chief Ikenna George stated that the appointment of Dr Ugorji as a Commissioner has settled the political bickering existing in the area. He described Dr. Ugorji as a good person and the best candidate for the position.

“Mind you, he is an SA of the governor on Homeland Security and Intelligence; if he didn’t do well in his current assignment, the governor wouldn’t have promoted him. We want him to use this opportunity to introduce a new politics in Aboh Mbaise and ensure that everyone is also carried along in governance. Let a new earth rise,” he opined.

In a congratulatory media on his social media handle, former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, the Rt. Honourable Godfrey Dikeocha, who hails from Aboh Mbaise, wrote: “Dr. Ugorji is a liberated mind; more cosmopolitan than provincial in his world view. I am glad at the high rating Governor Uzodimma has of our brother.”

Other leaders who welcomed the appointment included Chief Chrisogonus Okoro, fondly called Agbara, and many other individuals including market women and youths who see in Dr. Ugorji the face of a welcoming and progressive APC.

They all unanimously expressed confidence in the new Commissioner and thanked the governor for making a right choice in the nomination of Dr Ugorji, who they variously described as a technocrat, a philanthropist and a community leader.

As far back as 1996, the late HRH Eze Leonard Nnaji of Enyiogwugwu, conferred the title of Odoziobodo Mbaise (Community Organizer of Mbaise), on Dr. Ugorji.

The new commissioner now has the task of not only leading a ministry of the state government, but also helping build a vibrant and competitive APC in his native Aboh Mbaise.