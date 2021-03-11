ADVERTISEMENT

BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

At least, six tertiary institutions of learning in Nigeria have been ranked among an overall 606 universities across the world in the latest release of the 2021 Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings.

According to the rankings, the University of Ibadan (UI) in the top position of tertiary institutions from the country in the ranking, was ranked 111th with a 34.3 per cent overall score; closely followed by second placed Lagos State University (LASU) in 155th position with 31.4 per cent; while University of Lagos (UNILAG), third, was ranked 172nd with a 30.5 per cent overall score, climbing from the ranking range of 201–250 last year.

Other Nigerian universities ranked in the Emerging Economies University Rankings include Covenant University, Ota (4th) with ranking range of 201–250, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu State (5th) at 401–500 ranking, and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife (6th) from 501 plus.

The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021

includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as “advanced emerging,” “secondary emerging” or

“frontier,” of which Nigerian institutions fall in the frontier category.

The rankings used 13 performance indicators as the World University

Rankings to judge institutions on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, with different weightings to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging

economies.