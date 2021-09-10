The United Kingdom (UK) government has expressed its readiness to partner the Nasarawa State government in the area of agriculture, mining and infrastructural development.

The UK’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, disclosed this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Wednesday in the Government House, Lafia.

Laing maintained during the visit that transformation in agriculture was very important to the UK, as according to her, “we have very good expertise in that area to partner with Nasarawa State.”

“There is also a good potential for mining in Nasarawa State. Nasarawa has a very unique posture and comparative advantage especially with its proximity to Abuja.

“Getting in place the rightful enabling environment and how quickly Nasarawa jumped through the ranks to number three in investment flow in the country is quite amazing. Therefore, we would look for areas to partner with Nasarawa State” she said.

Governor Sule, in his remark, said the state had developed a Public Private Forum, which has been a veritable tool to foster private sector investment in the state.