The Ward executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ukana West 2 in Essien Udim local government area, Akwa Ibom State, have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other leaders of the party.

Earlier, the party leaders in Akwa Ibom had declared the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio, as the authentic leader of the party in the state.

The affirmation was contained in a communiqué signed on behalf of other stakeholders by the former military administrator of Ogun and Rivers States and national caucus member of the party, Group Capt. Sam Enwang (rtd).

But according to a statement released to journalists on Wednesday by the ward leaders, the decision to pass vote of confidence on the party leaders at different levels, was to spur and continue to encourage them to use their leadership positions in the party to develop, direct and move Nigeria forward, having witnessed numerous laudable programmes initiated by the APC administration since 2015.

Some of the ward leaders, who signed the statement include the ward chairman, Elijah Udo Umoren; ward secretary, Ekemini Emmanuel Ukpeh; youth leader, Daniel James; legal adviser, Edidiong Udofia, and woman leader, Ruth Godwin Udom.

The ward leaders listed the 774,000 special public works initiative for the youths, N-Power, recent commissioning of NDDC headquarters and ongoing construction work on the East-West road aimed at positioning and connecting states in the Niger Delta region and stimulate economic ties among them within and outside the region.

“The APC ward executive of Ukana West 2 in Essien Udim Local Government Area is delighted and happy with the appointment of their son and leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio into the Federal Executive Council, as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, by our amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari, which has enabled him to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

“We, therefore, reiterate our unalloyed support for President Buhari, as he strives to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We also charge our son and leader, Senator Akpabio to continue to support the plans of Mr President for the region, because as a former governor of the state he showed the capacity and experience on how to get things done in the region. It was the president’s support and backing for our son that led to the historic commissioning of the abandoned NDDC headquarters in less than 2years in office,” they said.

The vote of confidence, the party officials stressed, “is for our son and leader to continue in your legacy of leadership delivery, and we are solidly behind you.”