The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, said it is making arrangements to receive Nigerians who are on their way back to the country from Ukraine, due to the ongoing war in the country.

The federal commissioner of the commission, Hon Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, disclosed this when she paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group in Abuja yesterday.

Ibrahim said the returnees would be profiled as soon as they are back into the country, while necessary assistance would be given to them, depending on how long the war would last, as well as their preferences

She revealed that based on United Nations current estimate, there over three million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, “it is very difficult to know the exact number of IDPs in the country, because the figure keeps changing due the insurgencies on parts of the country. But we have a UN estimate figure of over three million IDPs in Nigeria, which is an estimate by the United Nations.”

She, however, said the commission is working to have a clean data of the total number of the IDPS in the country, adding that the commission is also doing a lot to assist the IDPS, especially in the area of strengthening their capacity.

Ibrahim explained that her visit to the headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group was to strengthen strategic partnership with the newspaper in the publicity of commission’s activities.

Responding, LEADERSHIP director, Mike Okpere said LEADERSHIP newspaper is ready to partner with the commission in the publicity of its activities.

ADVERTISEMENT