Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi has suspended Mr Obinna Ekezie as coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre.

In a statement signed by secretary to the state government (SSG) and coordinating commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugballa, he said the indefinite suspension was due to serious acts of misconduct bordering on dishonesty and travelling outside the state without permission.

Ugballa noted that the state government frowns at activities of some government officials who abandon their duties in the state to travel outside the state without any cogent reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the state government, in its determination to ensure that every government programme and policy receives priority attention, expects its appointees to be committed to their primary responsibility of delivering quality leadership to the people.

According to the release, Mr Obinna Ekezie was directed to hand over all government property in his possession.

to secretary to the state government/coordinating commissioner no later than 4pm yesterday, August 8th, 2021.

The release further stated that the state governor had approved the appointment of Mr Peter Akpa as acting coordinator, Ohaozara Development Centre with immediate effect.