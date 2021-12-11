Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has ordered the suspension of the permanent secretary, ministry of local government, chieftaincy matters and rural development following the delay in payment of local government staff salaries for November 2021.

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government and coordinating commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa yesterday said that the governor was sad over the development and also directed that the accountant of the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) should also be suspended.

The suspension according to Dr. Ugballa is expected to last for one month with salaries.

Ugballa stated that the governor also warned and charged the commissioner in the ministry, Chief Donatus Njoku, the SSA and SA on local governments and the 13 local government chairmen to live up to their responsibility of ensuring that salaries of staff of local governments are paid regularly henceforth.

Meanwhile, the state government has donated N21 million and over 4,000 bags of rice as 2021 Christmas gifts to the staff and students of tertiary institutions in the state.

The special assistant to the governor on inter-party and labour matters, Mrs. Jennifer Adibe who presented the items to the managements of the institutions on behalf of the governor, said the governor sent the items to the workers to help make their Christmas a joyous one.

Mrs Adibe noted that the gesture had become an annual event under Gov. Umahi designed to assist workers as prices of commodities usually rise during this period.

The vice chancellors of Ebonyi State University, Prof Chigozie Ogbu on behalf of other heads of institutions in the state thanked the governor for the gesture and commended him for his quality leadership in the state and promised to remain supportive of the state government.