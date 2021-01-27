The United Nations Women has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for his efforts in ensuring the inclusiveness and greater participation of women in politics in the state.

The UN Women in a commendation letter to the governor dated January 26, 2021 signed by UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, particularly commended the governor for giving opportunities to women to harness their contributions in governance at the local government level.

The UN Women commended the governor for buiding an inclusive and gender-sensitive local governance system in Kogi State through the appointment of women as vice chairpersons in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“I would further like to thank you for pushing forward the global agenda on gender equality and women’s political participation in Nigeria.

“In this same vein, I would be honoured to pay you a courtesy visit in the week beginning Monday 1st February 2021 to discuss opportunities for supporting the ongoing efforts of your government to promote women’s empowerment and gender equality in Kogi State, and also to explore possibilities for partnership and collaboration to support the newly-appointed women deputy LGA chairpersons to succeed in their new roles.

“To facilitate follow-up interactions, UN Women would welcome the opportunity to engage with a nominated focal person from your office. The UN Women Focal Point is Ms. Chundung Ashley Dauda,” the letter said.