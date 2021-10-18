The deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed, Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; founder of EbonyLife TV and EbonyLife Films, Mo Abudu and the CEO of African Leadership Institute, South Africa, Jackie Chimhanzi have commended Adebola Williams on the launch of his new book, “African Power Girls”.

Commenting on the book, Mohammed said, “African Power Girls reflects the power inherent in every girl and woman, regardless of her background. It highlights the values of courage, dedication, determination and sacrifice that contribute to a life of impact and fulfilment. This book is not only a great read for girls on the continent; it can also help girls – no matter where they are – to find comfort in their uniqueness and unleash their own power.

“I thank Adebola Williams for spotlighting and championing the cause of young girls across Africa and beyond,” she concluded.

Launched in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, the 3-volume book is a compendium of the stories of African heroines who symbolise the notions of positivity, diversity, and inspiration for young girls who are daily faced with inequality, chauvinism, and misogyny.

Reiterating Mohammed’s comments, Mo Abudu, affirmed that, “Adebola Williams has written a book that is an urgent and important gift to our girls across the world. Minds are shaped and aspirations formed by stories. In a world constantly trying to set women behind, the stories in African Power Girls give them permission to rise.

“To all African girls around the world, never be afraid of dreaming big. Work hard, be diligent, and stay focused. Then it will all start to materialize. It all starts with you,” she added while giving a charge to young girls.

African Power Girls is for kids, especially young girls seeking exposure and inspiration to follow their purpose, succeed in their chosen careers, and fulfil their mission. Additionally, it is for parents who want their children to establish a deep connection to their rich heritage. This was succinctly covered in the words of Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana, who described the book as “an inspirational piece of work which speaks directly to our young African girls”.

“This book uniquely presents the inspirational stories of women who defied the odds, broke boundaries, shattered ceilings and also fought against systems of oppression. The author, Adebola Williams, has done the heavy lifting of showcasing the lives of some of these great women as examples of perseverance, courage and resilience for our young African girls,” she said.

Williams co-founded and runs RED|For Africa, the continent’s largest portfolio of media and storytelling brands engaging the youths. He uses storytelling strategies to change human behaviour towards ideas, brands and people.