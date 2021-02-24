By Innocent Odoh |

The United Nations (UN)Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, has called for a sustained and more coordinated efforts at recovering from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that the United Nations will continue to support Nigeria and other developing countries to come out of the pandemic.

Mohammed, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment, made this call when she paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja yesterday, stressing that in spite the challenges of the pandemic, the world will benefit from the opportunities therein.

She said “What happened last year was a huge challenge for the world when we were visited by COVID-19. It is not over yet, we are still trying to respond, to recover but also to touch on the issues with a view on how to achieve the SDGs in the decade that is Ieft to do that, and the urgency and the scale with which we have to do that in every country in spite of the challenges of COVID-19.”

She said further that “As we look back, last year was a struggle, a tiny virus put a halt to most activities around the world and while it is a health crisis, it ended up being a socio-economic crisis as well. Governments and economies felt the impact of COVID-19 as countries locked down.

“We survived and I think we did well as a globe, as a community. In many ways I have to say that Africa’s response to COVID-19, Nigeria’s response to COVID-19, has been one that has been commended around the world and the UN has been happy to support the efforts particularly here in Nigeria.”

The UN Deputy Chief noted that 2021 is not likely to be different from the previous year but expressed hope that the recovery would be stronger and will be different because many of the things that the world experienced last year due to COVID-19, have actually brought opportunities.

She said the real task before the world this year is to ensure that many developing countries that have not had the responsibilities to support the stimulus packages can have the opportunity to continue to develop to achieve the SDGs. She added that the UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez, convened a meeting on financing for development to tackle the challenges to make sure that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and domestic resources are utilized for better recovery.