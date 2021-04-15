ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Rescue Service has raised concern over the high rate of poverty and hunger in the country, saying that it has instituted an action programme to eradicate poverty and hardship suffered by Nigerians.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, chairman of UN Rescue Service, Amb. Steve Midilah regretted that previous sustainable development goals that would have lifted Nigerians out of poverty could not achieve the desired results due to corruption in the system.

He disclosed that the UN Rescue Service, which is saddled with the task of overseeing developmental projects globally, said it would float a mortgage bank to provide low cost houses on owners’ occupiers’ basis across the six-geo political zones.

Amb Midilah who hinted that the organisation would not partner with the government in its programme to lift people out of poverty said it was part of the mandate of United Nations to give back to the society.

He said, “We have instituted an action programme on eradication of poverty and hunger in Nigeria. 50 million bags of rice are to be supplied at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country, especially in the Northern part of the country. We intend to float mortgage banks to provide houses for the masses across the six geo-political zones.”