Tuesday’s visit of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, to Nigeria is symptomatic of the growing concerns by the global community by the activities of terrorists that have placed our country on the world map of most terrorised nations. Arriving Maiduguri, the Borno State capital where he commenced his two-day visit, the scribe of the global body expressed satisfaction on the manner Nigeria was handling the challenges of terrorism, particularly the deployment of several strategies to fight Boko Haram members in order to resolve the myriad of issues providing oxygen for the perpetuation of insurgence.

On the first day of his visit that saw him visiting an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camp and engaged in dicussion with repentant insurgents that have renounced bloodshed, Guterres said: “The Borno that I found today is the Borno of hope, the Borno with future and I was very impressed to see the policy that is being deployed here, recognising that you don’t fight terrorism just by military means, you fight terrorism addressing the root causes of terrorism.

“The people that I met today in the IDP camps want to go back home in safety and dignity. The way to address terrorism effectively is to provide not only hope but a future of reality”

One must extol Guterres for taking time off his tight schedule to visit the headquarters of a home-grown terrorism that has left thousands dead, and millions homeless. Considering the time Boko Haram terror attacks has festered, especially in the North-east geo-political zone, failures by the government to conquer them has been hinged on lack of political will. Arising from this failure, the country, largely the North-east, has been turned into fearful mass graveyards, with horrifying mass slaughters and hair-rising barbarities.

So far, the determined efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum have opened up new frontiers and galvanised allies towards ending one of the world’s bloodiest insurgences. Not only have these revolting bloodbaths caused sleepless nights to victims, Nigeria’s armed forces personnel can’t find the tread to end the nightmare caused by Boko Haram and its allied groups.

While some are quick to commend the efforts of Governor Zulum in tackling the scourge of terrorism in his state, the performance record of President Muhammadu Buhari in the war against insecurity, to many, has not been commendable. If men are the masters of their destinies, this current government under Buhari is almost being swallowed by the unstoppable flood of insecurity. The footprints of the Buhari-led government have been a huge let-down in combating forces that seek to annihilate our nation.

The emergence of Boko Haram, initially led by Mohammed Yusuf-led group, has grown in branches through proliferated groups wreaking terror to areas outside its origin. Security forces in the country have alerted citizens on the deliberate movements of this terror group to the North-central and North-west states, and working in unison with members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to unleash devastating destructions.

Efforts embarked by previous governments to end the scourge of Boko Haram have not yielded the desired dream of ending the insurgents’ grip on Nigeria. Despite the order by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to top military commanders to crush the insurgents as he jetted out of the country in search of medication, the crippling insecurity plaguing would later turn out the albatross of his successor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

It was then clear to all that General Buhari was elected to lead the military forces in the battle against the insurgents and save defenceless citizens from further assaults. Looking at where Nigeria was before the conduct of the 2015 polls, there was no cogent reason not to reject President Jonathan on account of his glaring failures in combating insecurity.

In rejecting the PDP at the polls in 2015, Nigerians were also calling for concerted efforts against the bloodbath that was turning our country into a zone of fear. The level of corruption was so nerve-racking that many believed that only the coming of General Buhari could save the nation from collapse.

Nearly seven years after becoming president, has the Buhari administration delivered on its electoral promises on security, war against corruption and the economy? Not a few believe that the resounding response is in the negative.

Present realities point to the fact that Nigeria has been so divided more than ever before, thus making it impossible for the attainment of national consensus on issues. Those mandated with the responsibility of explaining government policies have resorted to weird means of performing their jobs.

The little darkness of the past has now been turned into thick gloom. Those who yesterday were hoping for a new dawn are now groping in the dark, not knowing what has hit them. Farmers have abandoned farms and villagers returning to the caves where their ancestors once lived for refuge against marauding invaders. With the farms deserted for fear of coldblooded murderers and their cousins, bandits and kidnappers, the threat of hunger lurks in the womb of time.

President Buhari, who was quoted to have declared that fuel subsidy is fraudulent never existed, but has inscrutably approved the sum of N4 trillion for oil subsidy for 2022. The hope of ending the ongoing strike embarked by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may linger for a while, as the university teachers are still flexing muscles over the agreement it had with the government in 2009. What is stopping the university from returning to classes is the refusal by the government to pay the sum of N200 billion.

Nigeria’s inflationary figures are not only walking but flying. Millions of our suffering citizens now wear the badge of sorrow as our country is now declared the World’s Headquarters of Poverty. What we took as rights without blinking an eye has now become a rare privilege. Press statements by spokesmen and women of governments are now mere templates that are often updated with new information on the rising level of violence. The narratives and strategies remain the same.

A nation that was once a haven of peace and even went to war to resist secessionist forces is up in arms against itself. Deluge of hopelessness and despair that emerged in the dawn of the millennium has gripped citizens with a fright never experienced. We have become citizens of a nation that loves shedding the blood of the innocent. Our communities have become ruins created by vicious killer machines determined to obliterate our peaceful people.

The above spotlights the dilemma of a country that has been thrown into a hole of irreversible darkness, burdened with mindless indignities and all forms of wickedness ever imagined. That is why this week’s visit by the UN scribe brings hope and reminds the world of the vast humanitarian crises turning our country into a vast ocean of horrendous desolation. It is not in doubt that President Buhari has not lived up to what he promised.

Governor Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai of Kaduna State once declared that the government has failed in securing lives and property of citizens. If the government exists for the welfare of citizens, there is nothing wrong in the government sparing nothing to ensure citizens are defended from the swords and bullets of these marauding killers that have almost overwhelmed our security forces. That the government would continue to only lament these killings and not demonstrate enough commitment in bringing these perpetrators of bloodshed to justice amounts to a dereliction of responsibility.

If gunmen are allowed to roam the streets and terrorise citizens, there is no basis in barring lawful citizens in arming themselves to confront these enemies of oyur nation. Restricting the visit of Guterres to only Borno State without allowing him to assess the mass destruction of lives and property taking place in the North-west, North-central and other parts of the nation amounts to desecration of the memories of the thousands killed and their communities taken over by their invaders.

Thousands have been killed in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue, among other states. I am at a loss why other states suffering from unprovoked violence and killings were excluded from areas to be visited by the UN scribe. The North does not bleed from the guns of Boko Haram only. Bandits, kidnappers and foreign herdsmen killer squads are now the deadliest groups ravaging Nigerian communities.