By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Ambassadors of the United Nations SDG Network has honoured Abom Ephraim Victor Okon to award him as a United Nations SDGS Ambassador for his great work in Developing Good health and wellbeing

As the group warm up for the main event coming up on December 10th, the Associate Prof. Amb. Ephraim-Stephen Essien, International President

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassadors of UN SDGs Network, Amb. Rachel Bakam the Country Director Ambassadors of the UN SDGS Network with the rest of the team bestowed the award when they visited him.

Okon who attended St. Mary’s Primary School, Nto Okpo, for his primary education, which he completed in 1984, before proceeding to pursue his secondary education at Queen of Apostles Seminary, Afaha Obong, between 1985 – 1991,.proceeded to Marianum Spiritual Year Seminary, Calabar, and studied there between 1992 – 1993.

However, he could not go further in the seminary training, partly due to the demise of his father about that period.

He holds an LLB in Law from Baze University, Abuja; a MSc in Social Works from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, Oyo State; an MA in Development Communication from Nasarawa State University, Keffi and a PhD from Nassarawa State University (in view).

Advertisements





He was also awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree from The Institut Superieur De Management ET DE TECHNOLOGIE, ISMT University, Benin Republic in November 2018. He titled Chief with the Chieftaincy title of Abom 1 of Okon and several other chieftaincy titles.

Ikon who is the Publisher/Chairman of The Exponent Newspapers, a member of Board of Trustees of the proposed Centre for Health Education, Human Rights, and Youth Development (CHEHRYD), Abak, Akwa Ibom State is currently the President, Nto Annang Foundation, Nigeria; President of Annang Community in Abuja, Patron of many organisations including National Association of Akwa Ibom Student (NAAKIS), University of Abuja Chapter, among others.