The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has already commenced mobilisation of voters ahead of the 2023 general election.

It however stated that the main causes of voter apathy in recent times were unfulfilled promises by politicians, election violence and improper mobilisation of voters by political parties.

According to INEC, all stakeholders must take some deliberate proactive steps for an improved voter turnout in the 2023 general election.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi said the commission has already taken the lead at ensuring voters turn out in the future elections.

“We have embarked on a nationwide exercise to expand voter access to polling units. Countries with higher voter turnout percentages during elections also have adequate and convenient voting locations for eligible voters. The number is periodically adjusted following the increase in voter population.

“For the past 25 years, the number of polling units has remained the same in Nigeria, which is a disincentive for would-be voters. That is why the Commission’s current exercise is essential. The Commission will step up its voter and civic education efforts and will continue to work with stakeholders in this regard.

However, political parties and Civil Society organisations need to join hands with the Commission because we cannot do it alone.

“Political parties must do more in the areas of voter mobilisation for elections, which is not the same as vote-buying. It is about sharing their manifestos or ideas that can motivate their supporters to come out and vote on election day.

“Besides, unfulfilled promises by elected officials can discourage voters from participating in future elections. When elected persons fail to fulfil their promises, voters tend to lose interest in casting their ballots.