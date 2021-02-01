By Kucha Jeremiah, Abuja

Students of University of Abuja Monday protested over what they described as ‘injustice’ to them by the university’s authority.

The students barricaded the entrance to the university’s permanent, saying that their demands like – opening of school Portal, review of school fees and allowing students pay their fees without having to write to the registrar – must be met.

Comrade Isah Adamu, a student with the faculty of Art Education who spoke to LEADERSHIP said they were protesting because of the injustice by the current Vice Chancellor (VC).

Adamu said since the VC took over, he has made life unbearable for the students.

“Before he came, my fee was between N21,000 and N22,000, but he has increased it to N42,000; the acceptance fee for new students was N4,500, he increased it to N20,000. This forced a lot of new students to defy their admission. The acceptance fee and the school fee became higher that they could not afford.

“Also, our course registration, which usually was N150 has been increased to N5,150. This they said was because of late registration when the school is just resuming today and the portal has been shut down because of some peculiar problems.

“We tried to protest before but were disrupted by some DSS and army personnel. On resumption for academic programmes now, the VC directed that all school fees are paid within two weeks and defaulters will have a year added to their academic years. He has ignore the impact of CoViD-19 on economic and livelihood of Nigerians. The VC is adding to our burden without a human face,” Isah said.

Oladeji Adebolawale, president, students union government (SUG) president said “We are here this morning to show our displeasure through a peaceful protest with no violence. For the past four hours that we have been here, there is no any form of violence.

“We have our demands, which are reopening of the school portal till the end of the session, no student should be coerced to write to anybody in the school before he or she is allowed to pay school fees and other demands. If these demands are accented to, we will be okay.

“Also, we are here to register our displeasure and to let the Vice Chancellor know that it is not only the SUG president and his cabinet that are not happy about happenings in the school but that the whole university of Abuja students,” Adebolawale said.

Also speaking was a final year student of the university, Nicholas Chinonso, who said they were there to fight for their demands.

“I want to plead with the school management who are like parents to us. The school fees increment has actually caused an uproar, but we are flexible and open to dialogue. We know that the school needs development. But as it stands now, we have not seen any visible development or report on what the school fee we have paid for about ten months now have been used for. That is part of the reasons we are here today.”

Efforts to get the management to respond proved abortive.

Head of Information of the university whose name was simply given as Dr Habib when approached declined to comment.