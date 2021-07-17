The vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has tasked new students of the university to take advantage of available opportunities to acquire entrepreneurial skills and development.

The vice chancellor, who stated this at the matriculation ceremony for 4,311 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, also warned students against involvement in acts capable of derailing their future prospects.

“The nation expects you to create wealth, you are not expected to be a parasite, your parents do not expect you to finish and continue to depend on them, you might know from the beginning that this university is providing you opportunities to acquire entrepreneur skills no matter your discipline.

“This university counts strongly on ethics. We are intolerant of cultism, anti-social behaviour, all manners of rudeness to staff and co-students, we are intolerant of bullying and all undesirable behaviours on campus.

“You are warned that if you commit any of these atrocities, your university is not going to be sympathetic, in fact the university will most certainly show you the way out.”

He noted that the university was running several programmes that are intended to mentor the new students for understanding their roles and ensuring that they succeed by the time they graduate.

“We want to make sure that this nation is proud of them and their parents are proud of them and they themselves will be proud of themselves,” he said.