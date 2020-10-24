By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The University of Benin (UNIBEN)/National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Post Graduate Programmes yesterday matriculated the newly-admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Speaking during the virtual matriculation ceremony, the vice-chancellor, UNIBEN, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyin Salami, charged the students to shun vices capable of thwarting their academic pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT

She congratulated the students and described UNIBEN as one the most sought -after tertiary institution in the sub- Saharan African.

She further declared the readiness of the institution to help build a more democratic and egalitarian society that is expected to be the envy of all.

In his remarks, the institutes director-general, Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, urged the students to acquaint themselves with the norms and values of the institute.